WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia captures two frontline villages in Ukraine: Moscow
In recent weeks Moscow has claimed to have taken a string of villages and settlements, many consisting of a handful of abandoned buildings.
Russia captures two frontline villages in Ukraine: Moscow
Moscow claims to have taken a string of villages and settlements, in recent weeks. /TASS / Others
By Staff Reporter
July 21, 2024

Russia has said that its forces captured two frontline villages in Ukraine, Andriivka in the eastern Luhansk region and Pishchane in the northeast Kharkiv region.

Russian army units "liberated" the settlements of Andriivka and Pishchane "as well as occupied more favourable lines and positions," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The two villages are less than 20 kilometres from each other on a section of the frontline where Moscow has made grinding advances in recent weeks.

Andriivka, a village of fewer than 20 people, was one of the last settlements in the eastern Luhansk region that Kiev still controlled and had been a key target for Moscow.

RECOMMENDED

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Pishchane has also been in the Kremlin's sights because its capture could pave the way for Russia to reach the Oskil river which lies about 10 kilometres away.

Moscow claims to have taken a string of villages and settlements, many consisting of no more than a few streets and a handful of abandoned buildings, in recent weeks.

Neither side has been able to achieve a decisive breakthrough and both Moscow and Kiev say they are inflicting heavy casualties on the other, almost two and a half years after the war.

RelatedUkraine's Kharkiv faces fresh deadly attacks amid Russian advances
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices