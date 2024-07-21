The Turkish foreign ministry has issued a sharp rebuke to Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, for attempting to hide Israel's crimes against the Palestinians behind "a series of lies, slander and disrespect."

The ministry criticises "Israel's dirty propaganda targeting Türkiye and President Erdogan," adding that such "psychological operation attempts will not bear fruit."

"The members of the Netanyahu government, who have killed nearly forty thousand Palestinians in Gaza and are now trying to start a regional war in order to stay in power, will be tried in international courts and held accountable for their crimes," the statement added.

Ankara reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for Palestinian rights, stating, "Türkiye will continue to speak the truth and defend the right of the Palestinian people to live in justice and peace."