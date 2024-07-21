The Alliance of Turkic News Agencies (ATNA) has highlighted the importance of inter-agency coordination and cooperation at its meeting.

Held on Sunday as part of the Second Global Media Forum in Shusha, Azerbaijan's recently liberated Karabakh region, the event featured representatives from news agencies of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and, Hungary.

ATNA should function as a hub for coordinating news and projects among Turkic countries, said Vugar Aliyev, the chairman of the board of directors of Azerbaijan's state news agency Azertac.

He stated that ATNA should increase its cooperation with other regional organisations, emphasising Anadolu's efforts in this regard. Anadolu currently holds the presidency of ATNA.

Aliyev said the meeting's venue, Shusha, is one of the most important cities of the Turkic world, and the event will leave a historical mark in the field of media in the Turkic world.

Anadolu’s board member Yusuf Ozkir called for increased collaboration to combat disinformation and enhance cultural ties. "If we can build a process with concrete outputs in the coming period, it will have a very strong sub-impact and contribution to the vision desired within the scope of the Organisation of Turkic States," he said.

Representatives from other agencies also underlined the need to further enhance relations between the media of Turkic countries.