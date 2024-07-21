WORLD
10 things to watch for at the Democratic National Convention
US President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race and his endorsement of Kamala Harris has put the spotlight on the upcoming convention in mid August, where Democrats will decide whether to support Biden’s choice or challenge it.
US President Joe Biden has ended his reelection campaign after fellow Democrats lost faith in his mental acuity and ability to beat the Republican candidate and former president Donald Trump, leaving the presidential race in uncharted territory. / Photo: AP / AP
July 21, 2024

Open Convention Dynamics: With Biden stepping aside, Democrats enter an open convention, but his endorsement creates complex dynamics and uncertainty.

Harris’s Challenge: Kamala Harris must secure support from nearly 4,000 pledged delegates and over 700 superdelegates, including party leaders and former high-ranking officials.

Potential Challengers: Names like California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have been floated as potential challengers to Harris, despite her historic significance.

Risk of Overlooking Harris: Elevating a white nominee over Harris could risk alienating key Democratic voter blocs, especially Black voters who were crucial to Biden’s and Harris’s success.

Harris’s Popularity: Harris has not been universally popular or empowered as vice president, making it critical for her to quickly build support and project unity.

Funding Considerations: Biden’s campaign has substantial funds that could potentially benefit Harris. However, if another nominee is chosen, these funds could face restrictions and might need to be redirected.

Vice Presidential Nomination Process: The vice presidential nominee is selected through a separate convention vote. Harris could name her running mate if she consolidates support, or it could become a contentious process.

Possibility of Horse-Trading: In a contested convention, the vice presidency might become a bargaining chip, harking back to older convention practices.

Legal Challenges: Republicans may attempt to disrupt the process through lawsuits or other legal manoeuvres, though state laws typically do not dictate party nomination procedures.

State Ballot Access: Some GOP figures have worked to ensure Democrats maintain ballot access, which could affect any attempts to keep Harris off state ballots.

