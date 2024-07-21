US President Joe Biden's announcement that he will not seek re-election is a result of his contentious decision to seek re-nomination, age-related concern, and significant policy missteps during his tenure, which, according to analysts and experts, have intensified scrutiny from his own party and the public.

The decision marks a pivotal moment in American politics, prompting widespread reflection on his administration's successes and failures.

As news of Biden ending his election campaign and endorsing Kamala Harris as the new nominee broke, TRT World spoke with several analysts to reflect upon critical areas of policy and decision-making in the last phase of Biden's presidency.

Gaza policy misstep

One of the most controversial aspects of Biden’s final months in office has been his handling of the Israeli war on Gaza and the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory. As Israel continued its relentless bombing of the besieged enclave, Biden’s administration faced severe criticism for its pro-Israel stance.

US arms shipments proceeded unimpeded during the nine months since Israel invaded Gaza, including a substantial $1 billion package of tank ammunition, tactical vehicles, missiles, and mortar rounds, all reported to the US Congress by Biden administration.

Despite the International Court of Justice's conclusion that allegations of genocide in Gaza were "plausible," Biden reaffirmed the US commitment to continue providing military aid to Israel.

Professor of Communication Sahar Mohamed Khamis from the University of Maryland told TRT World, "There is immense anger among Arab-Americans regarding Biden's Gaza policy. However, I see it this way: He remains president until January 2025, which allows him to address the Palestinian issue more openly and clearly. Since he is not seeking re-election, he might aim to resolve this issue as part of his legacy."

Rachel Williams, a senior researcher and political expert based in Washington, DC, highlighted Biden's shortcomings: "Biden’s Gaza policy was a major mistake. His reliance on diplomatic platitudes failed to prevent the loss of countless lives and the mass displacement of the population in Gaza."

Criticism from Williams and other policy experts underscores a broader concern that Biden’s foreign policy lacked decisive action needed to prevent the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the Middle East.

Re-election announcement

Biden's initial intention to run for re-election at 81 was widely regarded as a misstep by political pundits. His age became a focal point of debate, raising questions about his capacity to handle the rigorous demands of another term in office.

"Biden’s advanced age and evident cognitive issues have undeniably contributed to his decision to step down. The mounting concerns over his ability to lead effectively have overshadowed his achievements, making his departure from the race inevitable," Noah Peterson, a senior policy wonk, based in Washington DC, told TRT World.