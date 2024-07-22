After US President Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the presidential race, the decision evoked mixed reactions from world leaders who on the one paid tribute to him due to his friendship and services, and some others who emphasized he was unfitting to remain in the White House.

Biden notified the public of his decision in a letter, a stunning move that upends the 2024 race for the White House. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's new nominee.

European Allies

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Biden for taking "bold steps" in supporting his country, praising the US president's "tough but strong decision" to end his reelection bid.

"We will always be thankful for President Biden's leadership. He supported our country during the most dramatic moment in history, assisted us in preventing Putin from occupying our country, and has continued to support us throughout this terrible war," he wrote on the social media platform X.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk praised the US president for taking "many difficult decisions thanks to which Poland, America and the world are safer, and democracy stronger."

"I know you were driven by the same motivations when announcing your final decision. Probably the most difficult one in your life," added Tusk, who served as the European Council president between 2014 and 2019.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he respected Biden's decision, adding: "I look forward to us working together during the remainder of his presidency.

"I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, he will have made his decision based on what he believes is best for the American people," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also paid tribute to "my friend".

"Joe Biden has achieved a lot: for his country, for Europe, for the world," he wrote on X.

"His decision not to run again deserves respect."

'True friend'

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant thanked Biden for his "unwavering support of Israel over the years".

Writing on X, he added: "Your steadfast backing, especially during the war, has been invaluable. We are grateful for your leadership and friendship."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also thanked Biden for his years of service.