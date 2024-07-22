Monday, July 22, 2024

1731 GMT — The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) has condemned an Israeli bill to designate the UN refugee agency (UNRWA) as a "terrorist organisation."

The Knesset (Israel’s parliament) passed three bills to shut down the UNRWA and deem it as a "terrorist" organisation. The bills will require two more readings to become effective.

Secretary-General of the PLO's Executive Committee Hussein al Sheikh termed the Knesset’s decision as a "disregard for the international community and its international organisations."

"We affirm that the Israeli occupation is the ugliest form of terrorism practised daily against the Palestinian people," he said in a statement.

1902 GMT — Israel's Netanyahu requests meeting with Trump: report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested an in-person meeting with former president Donald Trump while in the US this week, Politico has reported citing people familiar with the outreach.

Netanyahu and Trump's teams have met in recent days to explore the idea of a meeting but Trump has yet to agree, the report added.

1749 GMT — ICJ's ruling against Israel: Gap between law and reality never been wider: EU's foreign policy chief

Never before has the gap between the law and what happens on the ground been so wide, EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said in response to the International Court of Justice's last Friday verdict on Israel's occupation and attacks on Palestinian territories.

"Never before what the law says and what happens on the ground has been so insurmountable, and all this under the watchful eye of a powerless international community," Josep Borrell said at a press conference following a meeting of the EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

"So today there is no ceasefire, there is no plan for Gaza, there is no revival of the global settlement. On the contrary, there is a continuation of military operations in Gaza, and it's becoming banal to say today, tomorrow and yesterday and the day tomorrow," that tens of thousands have been killed by bombs and hostages have yet to be released, he said.

1616 GMT — Onekilled as Israeli fighter jets hit house in southern Lebanon

At least one person was killed and several others injured in an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon, according to local media.

The state-run National News Agency reported that the raid targeted a house in Shihin.

Israeli bombardment was also reported in the towns of Yater, Kafr Kila and Odaisseh in southern Lebanon. No information was yet available about injuries.

1613 GMT — Israel kills scores of Palestinians in Gaza's Khan Younis

Seventy Palestinians have been killed and more than 200 wounded by Israeli fire on the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

It said some of the wounded were in a "dangerous condition".

1555 GMT — Israeli Knesset passes 3 bills to close UN refugee agency

The Knesset (Israel's parliament) has passed three bills in the first reading to close the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) and designate it a "terrorist organisation."

The first bill prohibits UNRWA from operating any mission, providing any service or conducting any activity on Israeli territory. It was passed by 58-9 votes, The Times of Israel newspaper reported.

The second bill was approved by 63-9 votes and calls for stripping the UNRWA personnel of their legal immunities and privileges offered to UN staff in Israel.

The third bill calls for designating the UN agency as a “terrorist organization” and requires Israel to cut ties with it. It was passed by 50-10 votes.

The three bills will now go to the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee for further deliberation. They will require two more readings to become effective.

1508 GMT — UN-backed commission welcomes ICJ advisory opinion

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry has welcomed the advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that described Israel's occupation of Palestine as "unlawful," calling it "historic."

"The Court was clear and unambiguous, and the advisory opinion entails international legal obligations not only for Israel, but for the UN and all States," Navi Pillay, the chair of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and Israel, said in a statement.

Pillay stressed that the maintenance and promotion of the international rules-based order "will depend on compliance with this advisory opinion."

1420 GMT — British premier calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during a speech in Parliament, emphasising the urgent need for humanitarian aid and the return of hostages.

"I've spoken to the leaders of Israel and the Palestinian Authority," Starmer said. "I've been clear that I fully support Israel's right to security and the desperate need to see the hostages returned. And I've also been clear that the situation in Gaza is intolerable and that the world will not look away as innocent civilians, including women and children, continue to face death, disease, and displacement."

"It cannot go on. We need an immediate ceasefire: hostages out, aid in, a huge scale-up of humanitarian assistance. That is the policy of this government," he stated.

1334 GMT — Palestinians in Gaza flee after Israel orders safe zone evacuation

Hundreds of panicked Palestinians in Gaza have fled after the Israeli military ordered the evacuation of part of a humanitarian zone, warning it was preparing to attack the area.

The military had declared Al Mawasi, along the Gaza coast between the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, a humanitarian zone in May, and told Palestinians to go there for their own safety.

But it has now ordered people to leave part of the zone in eastern Khan Younis that it claims Hamas fighters have been using to launch attacks on Israeli targets.

Many people are hesitant to join the swelling tent camps in Al Mawasi, however, after a recent attack on the zone killed at least 92 people and wounded more than 300, according to figures from local health ministry.

"No place is safe," said one Palestinian, from the town of Al Qarara in Khan Younis, as he prepared to relocate his family for the fourth time since the Israeli war on Gaza broke out last October.

1300 GMT — EU must speak 'with one voice' regarding Gaza: Belgian FM

The European Union must speak "with one voice" regarding the situation in Gaza, Belgium’s foreign minister has said.

"We are all in favour of peace, whether in the Middle East or Ukraine, but we must work for a just peace, a peace that is not an abdication, a peace that does not mean a victory for those who still believe that the rule of the strongest can prevail," Hadja Lahbib told reporters before attending the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

"The EU must speak with one voice and we are in a position where we can only defend the rule of law, democracy, and this is a decision of an international court of justice, so we have to follow that," the minister added.

1202 GMT — Israel declares two more Gaza hostages dead

Israel has declared dead two more of its hostages being held in Gaza, as talks to secure a ceasefire deal that would include the release of some 120 captives there were set to resume later this week.

The Israeli military said it was still investigating the deaths in captivity of the two hostages, 35-year-old Yagev Buchshtab (35) and 76-year-old Alex Dancyg.

"Yagev and Alex were taken alive and should have returned alive to their families and to their country," the Hostage Families Forum said in a statement. "Their death in captivity is a tragic reflection of the consequences of foot-dragging in negotiations."

1154 GMT — Death toll in Gaza from Israeli attacks tops 39,000

The Israeli army has killed 23 more Palestinians in attacks in Gaza, taking the overall death toll to 39,006 since last Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the enclave has said.

A ministry statement added that some 89,818 others have been injured in the assault.

Israeli forces killed 23 people and injured 91 others in three ‘massacres’ against families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said. "Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

1132 GMT — Germany is 'not supporting Israeli occupation policy': ministry

Germany has said it is "not supporting the Israeli occupation policy" after the UN court affirmed Palestinians' right to self-determination and ruled that illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied territories must be evacuated.