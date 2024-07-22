Curfew continued for a third consecutive day in Bangladesh as student protesters demanded the government issue a gazette notification on a new quota in public jobs, according to Anadolu correspondent in Dhaka.

According to student leaders of the ongoing anti-quota movement, the government should issue an order following the directions from the Supreme Court which reduced the quota in public jobs to 7 percent, including 5 percent for the progeny of war veterans.

Earlier, the 56 percent quota in public jobs had triggered a mass movement among students which resulted in violent clashes between protesters and government forces.

The death toll during violent demonstrations since last week climbed to 143 by Tuesday morning, health sources told Anadolu.

Thousands of others have been injured.

Internet blackout, nationwide curfew