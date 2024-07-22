TÜRKİYE
Türkiye repatriates 19 artefacts in 2024
Among the returned artifacts is a Quran from Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II's collection, which was illegally taken out of Türkiye through extortion and put up for sale in 2017.
A notable item is a 16th-century Quran by Mustafa Dede from Sultan Abdulhamid II's collection, repatriated from the UK after being illegally taken and sold in 2017. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
July 22, 2024

Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism has announced that 19 artefacts had been returned from several countries this year, demonstrating a significant endeavour to protect the nation's cultural heritage.

Throughout the year, the ministry has repatriated artefacts illegally removed from Türkiye and taken to six countries, including the US, the UK and Italy on Sunday.

One notable item is a Quran repatriated from the UK that was originally part of the collection of Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II.

Signed at the start of the 16th century by Mustafa Dede, one of the most celebrated Turkish calligraphers of the time, it was illegally taken out of Türkiye through extortion and put on sale in 2017, the ministry said.

In the largest number of artefacts sent back, 11 terracotta pieces were returned by Italy after an inquiry by the Florence Prosecutor's Office and a report from the Ankara Museum of Anatolian Civilisations.

Other important returns involve a bronze emperor statue from between the late second and early third centuries AD, a Roman period terracotta vase from Germany, and two bronze coins from the reign of Byzantine Emperor Justin I (518-527 AD) repatriated from France.

Since 2002, 12,139 artefacts have been brought back to Türkiye, with 7,823 of these returns occurring after 2018.

Ankara is actively engaged in identifying and retrieving artefacts that were illegally taken out of the country.

