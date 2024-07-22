Pakistan has lodged a strong protest with Germany over its failure to prevent protesters getting into the grounds of the Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt, demanding action against “a gang of extremists" that it says breached security and endangered the lives of its staff.

It was unclear what prompted the demonstrators to hold Saturday’s protest outside the building. Pakistan has not identified those involved in the protest but some of the demonstrators were carrying the tricolour flags of Afghanistan.

Videos circulating on social media showed a protester taking down the Pakistani flag.

Pakistan’s deputy prime minister, Ishaq Dar, said on X that Pakistan has urged Germany to take immediate measures to arrest and prosecute those involved in the incident.