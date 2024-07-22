For millions of Americans, President Joe Biden’s sudden announcement of ending his reelection bid brought a sense of relief, not shock.

Over the few months, even the most die-hard Democrats were left squirming in embarrassment as Biden stumbled—sometimes literally—from one mishap to another, raising questions over his mental equity, failing health, and, most importantly, his ability to do his job as president.

As the spotlight shifts from the 81-year-old leader to Kamala Harris, his potential successor as the Democratic nominee to face Republican Donald Trump, here’s a look back at some of his most viral slips and gaffes.

Apparently, his gaffes aren't new, he's been making them for years. But as the election campaign heated up, he started making more of them.

As the White House grew tired of correcting his remarks and picking up after the president, he and his fellow Democrats seemed to understand that each time their candidate spoke undermined their chance of winning in November.

Confusing Zelenskyy with Putin, Macron with Mitterrand

Biden has a long track record of confusing world leaders with one another, with some instances having the potential to cause serious diplomatic problems.

Just a few weeks ago, at the NATO summit in Washington, Biden mistakenly referred to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “President Putin,” the Russian leader whose country has been in war with Ukraine for over two years.

"And now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin," Biden said, referring to Zelenskyy.

A couple of seconds later, he corrected himself, adding, “You're going to beat President Putin, President Zelenskyy. I am so focused on beating Putin."

At a February campaign event in Las Vegas, Biden mistakenly referred to Emmanual Macron as Francois Mitterrand, who was France's president between 1981 and 1995 and passed away in 1996.

“And Mitterrand from Germany—I mean, from France—looked at me and said, ‘You know, what—why—how long you back for?’” Biden said.

The White House later corrected the records, replacing "Mitterrand" with "Macron."

Earlier this year, Biden also mistakenly referred to a 2021 conversation with Angela Merkel, the former Chancellor of Germany, as having taken place with the late German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, who died in 2017.

At a New York fundraiser for his reelection campaign, the 81-year-old president inadvertently included Kohl in a story instead of Merkel, who was in office during the narrated conversation at a G7 summit in 2021.

Recently, at a news conference last week, the president even confused Vice President Kamala Harris with Donald Trump, his predecessor and the Republican presidential candidate.

"Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if she weren’t qualified to be president. So start there," he said.

Not familiar with his own team

There have been instances when the ageing president seemed unfamiliar with his own team members or, worse, did not remember them at all.

In September 2022, President Biden asked for Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, who had died in a car accident a month earlier.

At the White House event focused on hunger, Biden called out, “Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie?” Clearly confused by her absence, he added, “I think she was supposed to be here.”

He later apologised, according to Walorski’s family.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was another member of his team whom Joe Biden forgot a few times, referring to him as "the Black man" during a campaign stop in Las Vegas.