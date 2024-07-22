WORLD
China to monitor Philippine warship resupply missions in disputed sea
Manila announces it has reached a "provisional agreement" for rotation and resupply missions to its beached naval ship BRP Sierra Madre in the disputed South China Sea.
China and the Philippines have conflicting claims over the Second Thomas Shoal. / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP Archive
By Staff Reporter
July 22, 2024

China will "monitor" all supply missions of "living necessities" to a Philippine warship in the disputed waters, Beijing has said.

Beijing’s statement came on Monday after Manila announced it had reached a "provisional agreement" for rotation and resupply missions to its beached naval ship BRP Sierra Madre on the Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed South China Sea.

However, Manila has not released details of the pact, which was reached after several rounds of talks following clashes between Chinese and Filipino personnel at sea in recent weeks.

'Humanitarian spirit'

"China is willing to allow it in a humanitarian spirit if the Philippines informs China in advance and after on-site verification is conducted," said the Foreign Ministry in Beijing, referring to supply missions to the rusting World War II-era warship, deliberately beached by Manila in 1999.

"China will monitor the entire resupply process," the ministry said, stressing that the reef where the warship is located belongs to Beijing.

The maritime neighbours, China and the Philippines have conflicting claims over the Second Thomas Shoal – also known as Ayungin Shoal, Bai Co May, and Ren'ai Jiao – which is a submerged reef in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.

The ministry added that China will "absolutely not accept it and will resolutely stop" any attempts by the Philippines to "send large amounts of construction materials to the warship and attempt to build fixed facilities or a permanent outpost."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
