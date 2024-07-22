WORLD
Zelenskyy faces 'political suicide' if he gives up land to Russia: official
Kiev's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, says the next few months will be "very difficult" for Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and that he will probably have to resort to a referendum.
"Whatever move he makes, our president (pictured) risks political suicide,” Vitali Klitschko said on Sunday in an interview with the Italian daily Corriere della Sera. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
July 22, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would risk "political suicide" should he give territorial concessions to Russia, Kiev’s mayor has said.

"How can we explain to the country that we need to give up pieces of our territory that cost the lives of thousands of our fighting heroes? Whatever move he makes, our president risks political suicide," Vitali Klitschko said on Sunday in an interview with the Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

Indicating that the next few months will be "very difficult" for Zelenskyy, Klitschko said Ukraine’s president will probably have to resort to a referendum should he consider such concessions.

"I don't think he can reach such painful and important agreements on his own without popular legitimisation," Klitschko further said, expressing that a possible "way out" for Zelenskyy could be the creation of a "national unity government."

He went on to argue that he is not sure Zelenskyy is willing to give up his power in order to achieve this.

Klitschko also said Kiev has to win the Russia-Ukraine war, but that the situation is becoming "more and more complicated" and is dependent on the delivery of aid to the country.

"It would be a nightmare if we had to fight for another two years," he added.

