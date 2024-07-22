TÜRKİYE
Turkish coast guards rescue migrants pushed back by Greece
Naval drones belonging to Türkiye record Greek coast guard units pushing boat carrying irregular migrants into Turkish waters.
Greek coast guard units pushed a boat carrying irregular migrants into Turkish waters north of the eastern Aegean island of Midilli (Lesbos). / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
July 22, 2024

The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued irregular migrants pushed back into Turkish waters by Greek forces, with the entire incident captured by drones.

During a reconnaissance and surveillance mission conducted by an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Turkish Naval Forces Command, drones recorded Greek coast guard units pushing a boat carrying irregular migrants into Turkish waters north of the eastern Aegean island of Midilli (Lesbos) before leaving the area.

The Turkish Coast Guard Command was immediately informed, leading to the swift rescue of the migrants by a Turkish Coast Guard vessel dispatched to the scene, according to the National Defence Ministry.

