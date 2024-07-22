WORLD
3 MIN READ
Deadly shooting at elderly care home in central Croatia
The suspect fled the scene, but the police soon caught him in a cafe near the facility in the quiet town of Daruvar in the municipality of Slavonia, police say.
Deadly shooting at elderly care home in central Croatia
The victims were five residents of the care home and one employee, Milina said. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
July 22, 2024

An armed assailant had entered a care home for older people in central Croatia and opened fire, killing six people and wounding six others, police have said.

Croatia's police chief, Nikola Milina, said five people died immediately, while one more person died in a hospital on Monday.

The suspect fled the scene, but the police soon caught him in a cafe near the facility in the town of Daruvar, he said.

The victims were five residents of the care home and one employee, Milina said.

Police said they were informed of the attack on Monday morning. The suspect is "under police supervision," according to a statement from the regional police office.

N1 regional television reported that the shooter was born in 1973 and that he was a former policeman who took part in the 1991-95 war in Croatia and a relative of one of the nursing home residents.

Media reports said that one of those killed was his mother, who had lived in the care home for the past 10 years.

'Frightening warning'

The attack has left the quiet town stunned and grieving.

RECOMMENDED

The mayor of Daruvar, Damir Lnenicek, told N1 that everyone was shocked.

"What is the cause, the trigger, it is difficult to say. That will be determined by the investigation," said Lnenicek, adding that the tragedy happened in a private home where about 20 people are housed.

He said that it is an excellent home.

Daruvar is a spa town in the municipality of Slavonia, with a population of 8,500.

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said he was "shocked" by the "savage, unprecedented crime."

"It is a frightening warning and a last call to all competent institutions to do more to prevent violence in society, including even more rigorous control of gun ownership," he said.

Police officials said that the assailant used an unregistered gun. There are many weapons kept in private homes in Croatia after the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
Terror group YPG detains 23 Syrians welcoming government forces in Hasakah
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Tom Cruise moves out of his London residence after violent robbery in neighbourhood
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo