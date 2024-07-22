An armed assailant had entered a care home for older people in central Croatia and opened fire, killing six people and wounding six others, police have said.

Croatia's police chief, Nikola Milina, said five people died immediately, while one more person died in a hospital on Monday.

The suspect fled the scene, but the police soon caught him in a cafe near the facility in the town of Daruvar, he said.

The victims were five residents of the care home and one employee, Milina said.

Police said they were informed of the attack on Monday morning. The suspect is "under police supervision," according to a statement from the regional police office.

N1 regional television reported that the shooter was born in 1973 and that he was a former policeman who took part in the 1991-95 war in Croatia and a relative of one of the nursing home residents.

Media reports said that one of those killed was his mother, who had lived in the care home for the past 10 years.

'Frightening warning'

The attack has left the quiet town stunned and grieving.