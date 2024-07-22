WORLD
'We failed': US Secret Service calls Trump attack major operational failure
Kimberly Cheatle faces calls for her resignation from top Republicans including Johnson and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Cheatle has resisted calls for her resignation from top Republicans. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
July 22, 2024

US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle admitted to Congress that she and her agency failed when a would-be assassin wounded Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a July 13 campaign rally in Pennsylvania this week.

"We failed. As the director of the United States Secret Service, I take full responsibility for any security lapse," Cheatle, who faces Republican calls for her removal, said in testimony on Monday before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee.

"The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on July 13th is the most significant operational failure at the Secret Service in decades," Cheatle said.

In the face of Republican claims that the Secret Service denied resources to protect Trump, she said security for the former president had grown ahead of the shooting.

"The level of security provided for the former president increased well before the campaign and has been steadily increasing as threats evolve," Cheatle said. "Our mission is not political. It is literally a matter of life and death."

She added that the Secret Service provided the security sought by the Trump campaign for the rally.

"What I can tell you is that for the event on July 13, the details that were requested, the assets that were requested for that day, were given," Cheatle said.

She declined to answer specific questions about the day's security plan from Republicans and Democrats, saying the matter was being investigated internally.

Monday's hearing marked the first round of congressional oversight of the attempted assassination. On Wednesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray will appear before the House Judiciary Committee. And House Speaker Mike Johnson is also due to unveil a bipartisan task force to serve as a nexus point for House investigations.

Calls for resignation

Cheatle has resisted calls for her resignation from top Republicans including Johnson and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Republican House Oversight Committee James Comer echoed those calls at the hearing.

"It is my firm belief, Director Cheatle, that you should resign," the Kentucky Republican told her. "The Secret Service has thousands of employees and a significant budget. But it has now become the face of incompetence."

Democratic Representative Gerry Connolly said, "Unacceptable incidents like this one highlight the fact that we are an increasingly polarised nation experiencing heightened political tensions."

The House Judiciary Committee said last week that it has evidence the Secret Service was not properly resourced for Trump's rally, because of staffing shortages created by a Democrats' campaign event in Pittsburgh with Jill Biden and a NATO summit held days before in Washington.

Cheatle told lawmakers that the first lady agency protects 36 individuals daily, as well as world leaders who visit the United States including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is due to address a joint session of Congress this week.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
