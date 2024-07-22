Last week, the International Court of Justice, the world's top court, delivered a historic ruling declaring Israel's occupation over the Palestinian territories since 1967 as unlawful. The decision reiterated Palestinians' right to self-determination, including the right to return and reparations and restitution. In so many ways, the ruling was great news for the Palestinian struggle for freedom and liberation.

However, ever since the decision came down, I have been asked several times by colleagues and journalists not only what I "think," but also how I "feel" about it. It was a mixture of feelings. It was a progressive and helpful ruling, taking unfair structural limitations into account, but the price for this ruling was paid by Palestinians' blood.

What the court said

The ICJ unequivocally declared Israel's occupation over the Palestinian territories unlawful, in and of itself, meaning that this occupation should unconditionally be terminated and settlements be dismantled. The Court went on to reiterate that Israel is, inter alia, illegally annexing Palestinian territories, appropriating resources and subjecting Palestinians to racial segregation and apartheid.

There was a clear reference to apartheid and racial segregation through Article 3 of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD). This is huge.

Article 3 of ICERD directly refers to states' obligation to condemn, but also to prevent, prohibit and eradicate those practices. This gives states several domestic legal tools to pressure Israel into compliance.

In their separate opinions, Judge Nawaf Salam and Judge Dire Tladi confirmed this designation. Judge Tladi, who has a firsthand experience with apartheid, drew parallels to South Africa's apartheid.

The Court also said that the Oslo Accords cannot be cited or used to abridge Palestinian rights or to detract from Israel's obligations.

The ruling cited Article 47 of Geneva Convention IV, in which "protected persons who are in occupied territory shall not be deprived… of the benefits of the present Convention by … any agreement concluded between the authorities of the occupied territories and the Occupying Power, nor by any annexation by the latter of the whole or part of the occupied territory."

The separate opinions on the Court's ruling, made by different judges, were sometimes even stronger. Judge Salam, in his separate opinion, said that the violation of the Palestinian right to self-determination dates back to 1948, the year of the Nakba and establishment of Israel, and not only 1967.

To my knowledge, this is the first judicial recognition of the 1948 Nakba, albeit without using the term, on that judicial level. Judge Abdulqawi Yusuf and Judge Xue Hanqin went on in their separate opinions to cite colonial rule, and not just occupation.

Israel's occupation and self-defence

Declaring an occupation illegal means that maintaining it or any of its manifestations should be considered acts of aggression. This has direct consequences on Israel's claim to self-defence.

Israel can no longer claim that right against attacks emanating from a territory it occupies, including Gaza. If a state illegally occupies a territory, it is already in a proactive act of hostility, as the initiator of hostilities, and hence it has no claim for self-defence.

Many would rightly argue that Israel never had a legal right to self-defence against attacks from an occupied territory, regardless of the status of this occupation. Either way, this debate should now be settled once and for all.

Negotiations and the Oslo Accords