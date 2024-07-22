At least 70 Palestinians have been killed and more than 200 wounded by Israeli fire on the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

The ministry said on Monday that some of the wounded were in a "dangerous condition".

Earlier, it had been reported 37 people had been killed and 120 others injured in Israeli bombardment in the city’s eastern neighbourhoods.

The Israeli army ordered Palestinians living in the eastern neighbourhoods in Khan Younis to evacuate immediately, with residents seen fleeing their areas on foot and by carts amid Israeli bombing, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The Nasser Medical Complex in the city called on residents “to urgently donate blood” for the injured amid a severe shortage of blood units.

In a statement, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed that "the presence of multiple military operations and rocket fire from the eastern part of Khan Younis has made staying there dangerous."

Attack on 'safe zone'

Two weeks ago, the Israeli army killed at least 90 Palestinians and injured 300 others in attacks on Al Mawasi area near Khan Younis, which was designated by the military as a "safe zone."