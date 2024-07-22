Israel will be the United States' strongest ally in the Middle East regardless of who is elected president in November, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said before flying to Washington, where he was due to address the US Congress.

The visit, Netanyahu's first to his most important international ally since returning for a record sixth term as prime minister at the end of 2022, has been overshadowed by President Joe Biden's decision not to seek reelection.

Netanyahu said he would thank Biden for all he has done for Israel throughout his career and discuss with him issues such as securing the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

A meeting with Biden is tentatively planned for Tuesday if the 81-year old president has recovered from Covid-19.

Netanyahu is scheduled to address Congress on Wednesday.

"I will tell my friends on both sides of the aisle that regardless of who the American people choose as their next president, Israel remains America's indispensable and strong ally in the Middle East," he told reporters before taking off.

"In this time of war and uncertainty, it's important that Israel's enemies know that America and Israel stand together today, tomorrow and always," Netanyahu said, adding he wanted to "anchor the bipartisan support that is so important for Israel".

His speech to Congress is expected to focus on coordinating the Israeli and US response to the volatile situation in the Middle East, where there is a growing danger of Israel's genocidal war in Gaza spilling over into a wider regional conflict.

Meeting with Trump

Netanyahu has also requested a meeting with Donald Trump, according to Politico, which cited two people who are familiar with the request.