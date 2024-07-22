WORLD
4 MIN READ
Iraq targets September for start of US-led forces drawdown
Washington and Baghdad began negotiations on the coalition's future in January with an agreement to reduce the coalition now poised to become a key political milestone, potentially reshaping the region's security dynamics.
Iraq targets September for start of US-led forces drawdown
US military vehicles are stationed at the al-Asad airbase in Anbar province. /Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
July 22, 2024

Iraq is looking at US-led military coalition to begin withdrawing in September and to formally end the coalition's work by September 2025, four Iraqi sources said.

Some US forces are likely to remain in an advisory capacity.

The Iraqi position is being discussed with US officials in Washington this week at a security summit, the Iraqi sources and US officials said.

US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller told a news briefing that both sides were meeting in Washington this week to determine how to transition the US-led coalition's mission based on the threat posed by Daesh, adding he had no further details.

US-led forces invaded Iraq in 2003, toppled former leader Saddam Hussein, and then withdrew in 2011, only to return in 2014 to fight Daesh at the head of the coalition.

The US currently has around 2,500 troops in Iraq at the head of a more than 80-member coalition that was formed in 2014 to repel Daesh as it rampaged across Iraq and Syria.

They are housed at three main bases, one in Baghdad, one in western Anbar province and another in the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) administered Northern Iraq.

It is unclear how many troops would leave under a deal, with Iraqi sources saying they expected most to eventually depart but US officials saying some may remain under a newly negotiated advise and assist mission.

RECOMMENDED

US officials are keen to have some military footprint in Iraq on a bilateral basis, in part to help support its presence across the border in Syria, where it has around 900 troops.

The issue is highly politicised, with mainly Iran-aligned Iraqi political factions looking to show that they are pushing out the country's one-time occupier again, while US officials want to avoid giving Iran and its allies a win.

Despite declaring the victory over the terror group Daesh in Syria and Iraq, the US military says there are concerns about Daesh's ability to regroup.

The group was declared territorially defeated in Iraq in 2017 and in Syria in 2019 but still carries out minor attacks in both countries and is on track to double its attacks in Syria this year compared to 2023, the US military said.

RelatedTürkiye continues to fight against terrorism: Defence ministry

The group and its affiliates have also in recent months carried out attacks in Iran and Russia, as well as in Oman last week for the first time.

While the US coalition's mission is to advise and assist Iraqi forces in the fight against the Daesh, Western officials say the US and its allies also see its presence in Iraq as a check on Iranian influence.

Washington and Baghdad initiated talks on the future of the coalition in January amid tit-for-tat attacks between Iran-backed Shiite armed militia groups and US forces.

An agreement to draw down the coalition could be a political win for Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who has been under pressure from Iran-aligned factions to push out US forces but has sought to do so in a way that balances Iraq's delicate position as an ally of both Washington and Tehran.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
Terror group YPG detains 23 Syrians welcoming government forces in Hasakah
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Tom Cruise moves out of his London residence after violent robbery in neighbourhood