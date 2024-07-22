Iraq is looking at US-led military coalition to begin withdrawing in September and to formally end the coalition's work by September 2025, four Iraqi sources said.

Some US forces are likely to remain in an advisory capacity.

The Iraqi position is being discussed with US officials in Washington this week at a security summit, the Iraqi sources and US officials said.

US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller told a news briefing that both sides were meeting in Washington this week to determine how to transition the US-led coalition's mission based on the threat posed by Daesh, adding he had no further details.

US-led forces invaded Iraq in 2003, toppled former leader Saddam Hussein, and then withdrew in 2011, only to return in 2014 to fight Daesh at the head of the coalition.

The US currently has around 2,500 troops in Iraq at the head of a more than 80-member coalition that was formed in 2014 to repel Daesh as it rampaged across Iraq and Syria.

They are housed at three main bases, one in Baghdad, one in western Anbar province and another in the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) administered Northern Iraq.

It is unclear how many troops would leave under a deal, with Iraqi sources saying they expected most to eventually depart but US officials saying some may remain under a newly negotiated advise and assist mission.