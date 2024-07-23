WORLD
Kamala Harris surpasses support needed to become Democratic party's nominee
Vice President Kamala Harris says she is looking forward to accepting the Democratic presidential nomination soon after securing enough support.
"I look forward to formally accepting nomination soon," Harris says. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
July 23, 2024

US Vice President Kamala Harris has said she has secured the broad support needed to become the Democratic Party's nominee for the upcoming presidential election.

"I look forward to formally accepting nomination soon," Harris said on Monday, adding that she is "proud" to have enough delegates for the Democratic party.

According to an Associated Press tally, Harris had 2,214 delegates by Monday night, well beyond the simple majority needed to clinch the nomination on the first ballot.

Speaking to campaign staff in Wilmington, Delaware, Harris acknowledged the "rollercoaster" of the last several weeks but expressed confidence in her new campaign team.

"It is my intention to go out and earn this nomination and to win," she said.

She promised to "unite our Democratic Party, to unite our nation, and to win this election."

Quick rise

Harris took the spotlight after President Joe Biden decided to end his reelection bid on Sunday, becoming the favour.

The move has jolted a demoralised Democratic party that Harris could now unify.

Questions rose after Biden's disastrous performance against Donald Trump in the first presidential debate over his health state to go for another term, prompting many Democrats to call on him to quit.

Donors have rallied behind Harris, pouring a record $81 million into her campaign in the 24 hours after Biden stood aside.

The campaign claimed the haul was the largest one-day sum in presidential history — and that, among the 888,000 grassroots donors, some 60 percent were making their first 2024 contribution.

Early on Monday, Harris said she knows "Donald Trump's type", likening him to "predators" and "fraudsters."

Harris' entry not only flips the age issue but puts Trump — a convicted felon also found liable for sexual assault — up against a woman and former prosecutor.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
