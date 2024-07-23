CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
US environment agency announces $4.3B in grants to cut climate pollution
Projects aim to reduce pollution in transportation, electric power, buildings, industry, agriculture and waste and materials management.
US environment agency announces $4.3B in grants to cut climate pollution
The move aims to accelerate clean energy transition in the US. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
July 23, 2024

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced $4.3 billion in grants to reduce climate pollution across the country with community-driven solutions.

The independent agency said on Monday that it selected 25 applications through the competitive Climate Pollution Reduction Grants programme to tackle climate crisis, improve air quality and advance environmental justice.

"When estimates provided by all selected applicants are combined, the proposed projects would reduce greenhouse gas pollution by as much as 971 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2050, roughly the emissions from 5 million average homes' energy use each year for over 25 years," the agency said in a statement.

The move, which is part of the Biden-Harris administration's Investing in America agenda, aims to accelerate clean energy transition in the US, it added.

RelatedNew geothermal technology in US promises to address climate crisis

The 25 selected applications will fund projects in 30 US states, including one Tribe, that aim to reduce greenhouse gas pollution in six sectors — transportation, electric power, commercial and residential buildings, industry, agriculture/natural and working lands, and waste and materials management.

RECOMMENDED

The EPA said it will announce up to an additional $300 million in selections under the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants programme for Tribes, Tribal consortia and territories later this summer.

"As climate change continues to fuel more extreme impacts on communities across the country, we are using every tool in our toolbox to reduce pollution, lower families' energy costs, advance environmental justice, and make our communities more resilient," President Joe Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

"When I think of climate change, I think about jobs — good-paying, union jobs that put Americans to work, rebuild our nation's aging infrastructure, and support our transition to a clean energy future," he added.

"Today and every day, I will continue working to protect American families from harmful pollution and build a clean energy future."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
Terror group YPG detains 23 Syrians welcoming government forces in Hasakah
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Tom Cruise moves out of his London residence after violent robbery in neighbourhood
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo