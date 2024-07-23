The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced $4.3 billion in grants to reduce climate pollution across the country with community-driven solutions.

The independent agency said on Monday that it selected 25 applications through the competitive Climate Pollution Reduction Grants programme to tackle climate crisis, improve air quality and advance environmental justice.

"When estimates provided by all selected applicants are combined, the proposed projects would reduce greenhouse gas pollution by as much as 971 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2050, roughly the emissions from 5 million average homes' energy use each year for over 25 years," the agency said in a statement.

The move, which is part of the Biden-Harris administration's Investing in America agenda, aims to accelerate clean energy transition in the US, it added.

Related New geothermal technology in US promises to address climate crisis

The 25 selected applications will fund projects in 30 US states, including one Tribe, that aim to reduce greenhouse gas pollution in six sectors — transportation, electric power, commercial and residential buildings, industry, agriculture/natural and working lands, and waste and materials management.