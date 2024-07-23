Donald Trump has constantly attacked his Democratic opponent Joe Biden over his age and fitness, but the 78-year-old Republican could find those same arguments coming back to haunt him after the president ended his reelection bid.

With Vice President Kamala Harris, 59, on course to become the Democratic nominee, Trump will be a much older candidate and face an even brighter spotlight on any hint of decline.

"The dynamics have drastically changed," Matthew Foster, a political scientist at American University, said.

Trump continued to attack Biden's mental acuity even after he dropped out, taunting on social media that he is "going to wake up and forget that he dropped out of the race".

The barbs are almost enough to make one forget the real estate mogul is not all that young, either.

If Trump wins the November election, he will be the oldest American president to be sworn in.

But the Republican nominee is fallible, with his own repeated gaffes and strings of disjointed tirades.

'When I go bad'

The question of whether they illustrate his own cognitive decline or are simply one-offs is hard to say.

His hour-and-a-half-long nomination acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee — just five days after surviving an assassination attempt — has been touted by his supporters as an illustration of his endurance.

Some viewers, however, watched the speech and saw a candidate who was much more tired than usual, sweating through a weak speech delivery.

According to an ABC poll conducted in mid-July, 60 percent of Americans said Trump was too old to run for a second term.

As soon as Biden withdrew from the race, Trump's age also came under fire — but he has consistently dismissed the concerns.