A ship carrying over 2,400 tonnes of humanitarian aid from Türkiye has reached Sudan, delivering crucial supplies to the war-torn African nation.

The aid package, which includes food, hygiene products, clothing, shelter materials, and medical supplies, was officially handed over to Sudanese authorities in a formal ceremony, Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said on Monday.

Turkish embassy officials in Khartoum and representatives from the Sudanese Red Crescent, the acting Sudanese foreign minister, acting health minister, acting social development minister, and acting commissioner of the Sudan National Aid Commission attended the handover ceremony.

The aid package, which departed from the Turkish port of Mersin on July 13, includes 1,986 tonnes of food, 160 tonnes of medicine and medical equipment, 128 tonnes of clothing, 90 tonnes of hygiene products, and 44 tonnes of blankets and shelter materials.

Sudan: Forgotten humanitarian crisis

Sudan continues to face the worst hunger and displacement crisis in the world as a result of 15 months of armed conflicts between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

While the number of people killed in the clashes is estimated to be around 16,000, the death toll is much higher due to the collapse of the healthcare system in the country in Northeastern Africa.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) reported that since the war began in Sudan in April 2023, over 7.7 million people have been internally displaced.

The IOM noted that more than 2 million people had crossed the border into neighbouring countries, 55 percent of them minors under the age of 18. UNICEF reported that Sudan has the world's largest number of displaced children, with 5 million.

The IOM said 36 percent of the displaced people are from the capital, Khartoum, 20 percent from South Darfur, and 14 percent from North Darfur.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said as the situation continues to deteriorate across Sudan, women, children, and entire families are being forced to flee, leaving everything behind. OCHA reported that Sudan is currently facing the "worst food insecurity in 20 years."

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasised that one in every five people in Sudan is experiencing emergency-level food insecurity amid the ongoing civil war.