The situation in Brazil's Indigenous communities deteriorated last year, said a study that recorded a rise in murders and infant mortality.

In total, 208 Indigenous people were killed in the country last year, 15.5 percent more than in 2022 (180), according to the annual report from the Missionary Council for Indigenous Peoples (CIMI) published on Monday.

The majority of victims were shot dead, often after threats, according to the report, which attributed some of the killings to groups tied to agribusiness.

CIMI, which has links to the Catholic Church, also recorded 1,040 Indigenous children under four years old dying last year.

The fatalities were the result of flu, pneumonia, diarrhea, intestinal infections or malnutrition, particularly in the states of Roraima and Amazonas which border Venezuela.

The toll is 24.5 percent higher than in 2022 when 835 babies and toddlers died, CIMI said.

Authorities have declared a humanitarian crisis in that region and expelled thousands of mineral miners working illegally to tackle an industry that pollutes rivers with mercury and threatens the survival of the local population.

The government has said that the operation is still ongoing.