WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK documents show Israeli troops were 'out of control' in 2002 attacks
The files highlight Western concern over Palestinian casualties during Israel's 2002 military attacks, echoing criticisms of its current actions in Gaza.
UK documents show Israeli troops were 'out of control' in 2002 attacks
Bound Palestinian detainees await transport by Israeli soldiers on March 30, 2002 during the occupation of the West Bank town of Ramallah. / Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
July 23, 2024

Britain accused Israel of allowing its troops to run "out of control" during a huge military operation in the occupied West Bank two decades ago, UK government archives have shown.

The files revealed on Tuesday highlight Western concern over the Palestinian death toll during "Operation Defensive Shield" launched by then-Israeli premier Ariel Sharon in March 2002.

The comments are similar to concerns expressed by some Western allies over Israel's current assaults against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza.

Britain's ambassador to Israel at the time warned Sharon's foreign policy adviser that the incursion by the Israeli forces was a "major strategic mistake" which was undermining support for Israel among its allies.

"If some of the reports we were receiving were credible, the IDF's behaviour was more worthy of the Russian army than that of a supposedly civilised country," Sherard Cowper-Coles told the adviser, according to his report of the meeting.

RelatedICJ's landmark ruling declares Israeli occupation of Palestine illegal

"I was not suggesting that such behaviour was a matter of policy. But there was no doubt that individual soldiers were out of control and committing acts which were outraging international opinion," the diplomat added.

The attack came amid the Second Intifada, or Palestinian uprising, between 2000 and 2005.

The Israeli army surrounded the compound of then-Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in Ramallah.

RECOMMENDED

Troops cut off phone lines and power supplies while intense street-to-street fighting raged for eight days further north in the Jenin refugee camp.

Bush concern

The offensive was at the time the largest attack in the Palestinian territories since Israel occupied them in 1967.

Then-US president George W Bush complained in a private call with UK Prime Minister Tony Blair that the hardline policies of Sharon were turning Arafat into a "martyr", the files show.

"While Arafat had effectively been marginalising himself, Sharon had succeeded in making a martyr of him," Bush complained, according to a note of the call by the then-UK leader's office.

"The US had tried to persuade Sharon privately, but he just would not listen. The bottom line was that Sharon was undermining the US's ability to pursue the war on terrorism. That was not the action of a good ally," the note added.

The attack lasted just over a month and resulted in the deaths of about 500 Palestinians, according to estimates by the United Nations.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
Terror group YPG detains 23 Syrians welcoming government forces in Hasakah
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Tom Cruise moves out of his London residence after violent robbery in neighbourhood