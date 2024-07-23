Britain accused Israel of allowing its troops to run "out of control" during a huge military operation in the occupied West Bank two decades ago, UK government archives have shown.

The files revealed on Tuesday highlight Western concern over the Palestinian death toll during "Operation Defensive Shield" launched by then-Israeli premier Ariel Sharon in March 2002.

The comments are similar to concerns expressed by some Western allies over Israel's current assaults against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza.

Britain's ambassador to Israel at the time warned Sharon's foreign policy adviser that the incursion by the Israeli forces was a "major strategic mistake" which was undermining support for Israel among its allies.

"If some of the reports we were receiving were credible, the IDF's behaviour was more worthy of the Russian army than that of a supposedly civilised country," Sherard Cowper-Coles told the adviser, according to his report of the meeting.

"I was not suggesting that such behaviour was a matter of policy. But there was no doubt that individual soldiers were out of control and committing acts which were outraging international opinion," the diplomat added.

The attack came amid the Second Intifada, or Palestinian uprising, between 2000 and 2005.

The Israeli army surrounded the compound of then-Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in Ramallah.