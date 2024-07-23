Türkiye's focus on Africa has become increasingly significant in recent years due to a combination of strategic, economic and diplomatic interests. One of the foremost reasons for Türkiye's engagement with Africa is the continent's burgeoning economies. With a rapidly expanding consumer base and emerging markets, Africa presents vast opportunities for trade and investment.

Türkiye aims to diversify its trade partnerships, reducing reliance on traditional markets in Europe and Asia. Additionally, Africa is endowed with abundant natural resources, including minerals, oil and gas. Securing access to these resources is crucial for Türkiye to fuel its own economic growth and ensure energy security.

Soft power strategy

Strengthening ties with African countries is a strategic move to boost Türkiye's influence in global politics and multilateral organisations such as the United Nations. Africa's 54 countries constitute a significant voting bloc in these organisations, and close relations with these nations can bolster Türkiye's international standing.

Türkiye also employs cultural diplomacy, humanitarian aid and development projects to build a positive image and foster goodwill among African nations. This soft power strategy helps Türkiye to establish itself as a benevolent and reliable partner in Africa.

“Türkiye's Africa policy prioritises diplomacy and economy. Türkiye, which has opened embassies in almost every African country, is shifting its relations with them from the macro level to the micro level. For example, Türkiye now has a micro-level Somalia policy, the foundations of which were laid in 2011. Türkiye has directed its Somalia policy, which started with providing aid, to a policy of strategic and economic co-operation. It has evolved into a ‘win-win’ policy,” says Africa specialist Ibrahim Tigli.

“The economic relationship, which was $3 billion until 20 years ago, is close to $50 billion today. Africa is an important and sustainable market for Türkiye. Today, many African countries do not even produce basic raw materials. Türkiye functions as a production area to reduce Africa's deficit,” he added.

Impacts on regional and global security

Collaborating with African nations on counterterrorism efforts is also essential for regional and global security. Türkiye aims to support African countries in combating terrorism, which also contributes to its own national security. Stability in Africa can help manage migration flows, a significant concern for Türkiye due to its position as a transit country for migrants heading to Europe.

To facilitate easier trade and investment, Türkiye has signed numerous bilateral trade agreements with individual African countries, which aim to remove barriers, reduce tariffs and promote economic cooperation.

Turkish companies are increasingly involved in major infrastructure projects across Africa, including the construction of roads, bridges, airports, and energy facilities. These projects boost local economies and create opportunities for Turkish businesses.