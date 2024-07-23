On July 21, in the occupied West Bank, a group of Palestinian farmers were tending to their olive grove near Qusra, a Palestinian village around 16km south of Nablus, before the day took a violent turn.

An international group of eight volunteers from the International Solidarity Movement - a group that deploys people in the occupied West Bank to form a "protective presence" for Palestinians at risk of facing violence - were helping the farmers that day, unaware that some of them would end up in hospital beds by the evening.

It was two days after the International Court of Justice ruled Israel's presence in the occupied territories “illegal”, marking the first time the world court has issued a stance on the legality of the 57-year occupation.

The Palestinian farmers were clearing burnt olive trees from their land that illegal Israeli settlers set fire to as a means of further destroying Palestine’s fragile economy.

Yet, their reparation work was interrupted by a group of about ten Israeli settlers who descended from the nearby illegal settlement named Esh Kodesh, with batons, metal pipes, and stones in their hands.

They violently attacked the farmers and volunteers, striking a German national in the face and arm with a metal pipe and beating two American volunteers with wooden batons.

A fourth American volunteer was injured by stones hurled by the settlers, who also stole her phone amidst the chaos.

"We were standing there peacefully, not a threat to anyone, when they started coming towards us and pushing us down the path," David Hummel, an American-German volunteer in the group, told AFP.

"I was attacked on my legs, on my arms and here on my jaw as well and it was ... very violent," he added, showing bruising to his face.

Settler impunity