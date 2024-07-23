More than 60 governments and other parties will be allowed to file arguments to the International Criminal Court as judges consider whether to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for Israel's war on Gaza, court documents show.

ICC prosecutors say there are reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu and Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant bear criminal responsibility for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In documents made public on Tuesday, judges granted permission to 18 states, including the United States, Germany and South Africa, 40 organisations and individuals to file written submissions by August 6.

They are related to prosecutor Karim Khan's request in May for arrest warrants in relation to the Hamas operation on southern Israel last October 7 and the ensuing Israeli assault on the Palestinian enclave.

Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have since been killed in an Israeli assault on Gaza that has caused a humanitarian crisis.

Israeli leaders have dismissed allegations of war crimes, and representatives have criticised Khan's decision to seek warrants.

While there is no set deadline to rule on the prosecution request for arrest warrants, allowing dozens of legal arguments will slow the process by the three-judge panel deciding on the matter.