Vilifying political opponents on the basis of their age, appearance, gender and skin colour has been the weapon of choice for leaders of the Republican Party in recent election cycles.

No wonder US Vice President Kamala Harris came under repeated attacks tinged with racist innuendos and sexist tropes by Republican politicians as soon as President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 race last Sunday.

Tim Burchett, Congressman from the US state of Tennessee, called Harris a “DEI vice president” while using the initialism for “diversity, equity and inclusion”—an umbrella term for programmes that public and private sectors use for promoting people from historically underrepresented groups in workplaces.

The pejorative use of the term by the Republican Congressman was meant to belittle the vice president as a recipient of preferential treatment in the name of disadvantaged groups.

“The media propped up [Biden], lied to the American people for three years, and then dumped him for our DEI vice president,” Burchett said, implying Harris became vice president by extracting undue concessions as a Black woman at the cost of “white females”.

Perceived bias

Dr Mona Moufahim, an expert of political marketing based in the University of Stirling, tells TRT World that successful people from ethnic minorities are often depicted as beneficiaries of a supposed bias—dubbed ‘positive discrimination’ and ‘affirmative action’—even when there’s little evidence that it’s indeed the case.

This narrative is readily accepted by those who see themselves “kicked to the curb” as they battle unemployment or limited future prospects while “diverse” employees are unfairly handed opportunities in the name of racial inclusion, she says.

Daughter of an Indian mother and Jamaican father, Harris became the first Asian, female and Black US vice president in 2021.

“We have seen how the staunch [former president Donald] Trump supporters and rightwing media depicted and attacked Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election. I don’t see them being better disposed towards Harris, a woman of colour and daughter of immigrants,” Dr Moufahim says.

New narrative