“We welcome the gathering of Palestinian political factions in Beijing at the invitation of the Government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and their acceptance of a declaration aimed at achieving national unity,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Ministry's statement also commended China’s contributions to the reconciliation process among the different Palestinian factions.