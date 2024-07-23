On Sunday, Bangladesh’s Supreme Court rolled back a government quota system set up to reserve 30 percent of public-sector jobs for family members of the freedom fighters of Bangladesh's Liberation War.

Established in 1972, the initiative was suspended in 2018, following protests, but was reinstated this June by a High Court. Since then, the country has been engulfed in deadly clashes between police and protestors, with 180 people killed and over 2,500 arrested, according to AFP.

One of those killed in the violence was a young English language student named Abu Sayeed, reported The Guardian newspaper. The first of his family to make it to university, his brother Hossain remembers him as a “martyr” telling the newspaper: “My brother died for demanding fair rights for every student”.

The clashes led the government to impose a nationwide curfew and a communications blackout, causing cities across the country to come to a standstill.

The demonstrations were started by thousands of university students, angered by the lack of employment opportunities available to them, demanding an end to the quota system.

According to Reuters, the decision to reestablish the quota “sparked anger among students grappling with high youth unemployment, as nearly 32 million young people are out of work or education in a population of 170 million”.

Photojournalist Shahidul Alam described the scenes from across the country in a recent opinion piece for Al Jazeera. “Armoured personnel carriers prowl the streets. Orders to shoot on sight have not quelled the anger and people are still coming onto the streets despite the curfew. There is the other side of the story. Reports of policemen being lynched and offices being set on fire are some of the violent responses to the government-led brutality,” he wrote.

Now the country’s top court has ruled that the 30 percent quota has to be reduced to five per cent; with 93 percent of jobs being assigned on merit; and two percent reserved for minorities and disabled people.

“I am hoping normalcy will return after today’s ruling and people with ulterior motives will stop instigating people,” the Attorney General of Bangladesh AM Amin Uddin told Reuters.