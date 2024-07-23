TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
3,500-year-old Akkadian tablet discovered in Türkiye
The tablet could provide a new perspective on the Late Bronze Age's economic structure and governmental system, says Turkish minister of culture.
3,500-year-old Akkadian tablet discovered in Türkiye
Linguists are continuing to research the artifact's initial lines, which record significant purchases of wooden tables, chairs, and stools, as well as who bought or received them. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
July 23, 2024

A 3,500-year-old tablet has been discovered during excavation in Hatay, a Mediterranean coastal city in Türkiye.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced on Tuesday that the tablet was found at Accana Hoyuk, also known as Old Alalah, in the Reyhanli district of Hatay.

“According to the first readings, the Akkadian cuneiform tablet dating back to the 15th century BC contains records of a significant amount of furniture transactions,” Ersoy said on X.

RECOMMENDED

He added that it could provide a new perspective on the Late Bronze Age's economic structure and governmental system.

Associate Professor Jacob Lauinger and doctoral student Zeynep Turker from Johns Hopkins University are examining the tablet that measures 4.2 by 3.5 centimetres with a thickness of 1.6 centimetres, weighing 27.85 grams.

Linguists are continuing to research the artefact's initial lines, which record significant purchases of wooden tables, chairs, and stools, as well as who bought or received them.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
Terror group YPG detains 23 Syrians welcoming government forces in Hasakah
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Tom Cruise moves out of his London residence after violent robbery in neighbourhood