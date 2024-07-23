A 3,500-year-old tablet has been discovered during excavation in Hatay, a Mediterranean coastal city in Türkiye.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced on Tuesday that the tablet was found at Accana Hoyuk, also known as Old Alalah, in the Reyhanli district of Hatay.

“According to the first readings, the Akkadian cuneiform tablet dating back to the 15th century BC contains records of a significant amount of furniture transactions,” Ersoy said on X.