Alana Hadid knows that Hollywood is no fan of her people. But the 40-year-old designer and model has a plan to change that.

Hadid, who is half-Irish and half-Palestinian, shares the same father with supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid, real-estate mogul Mohamed Hadid. He and his family fled Palestine and their home in Safed in 1948, when he was just an infant.

The Hadid family lived in various countries before settling in the United States. Alana Hadid was born in Virginia, and now lives in California, working on her latest endeavour as creative director of Watermelon Pictures.

The film-production-and-distribution company, which was founded by brothers Badie and Hamza Ali, aims to highlight Palestinian stories.

Sitting down with TRT World during a recent interview, she said, "Our entertainment has worked against us in dehumanising Arabs and Palestinians over the years. (This) along with the media sadly is what has led up to being able to walk down a street and hear from people that it's okay to perpetrate a genocide. And these are the stepping stones that get to a place where people are so dehumanised that you can kill them live on television, and every person isn't in the street (protesting)."

Here are excerpts of her interview with TRT's Sumayya Tobah and Tanguy Garrel-Jaffrelot.

TRT World: Can you talk to me a little bit about Watermelon Pictures and what the founding principles of the production house are.

Alana Hadid: Watermelon Pictures was established in order to give a voice to the voiceless to people who have been marginalised, for Palestinians specifically whose story has been narrated for them. And we want to make sure that those voices are the ones who are telling their own story. So we started Watermelon Pictures for that specific reason.

TRT World: And can you go into a little bit more - does that mean Palestinian actors, writers? What does that look like?

Alana Hadid: Watermelon Pictures means Palestinian actors, it means Palestinian writers, it means Palestinian directors. It means all of these people representing themselves at every level. We want the key group to be Palestinian, we want all of it. And that's why sometimes I say that it's like the Palestinian A24, we really want these people to be represented at every level.

To know that you're watching a movie where the actress, the actor, the director, the writer, or the editor are all Palestinian, it gives you hope, and Palestinians live off hope.

TRT World: And why is that important?

Alana Hadid: Oh, it's important for representation. I don't know that anyone has really ever seen Palestinians being represented in that way. And to know that you're watching a movie where the actress, the actor, the director, the writer, or the editor are all Palestinian, it gives you hope, and Palestinians live off hope.

TRT World: Can you talk to me a little bit about what Arab or Palestinian representation was like, while you were growing up or in pop culture in the media in general?

Alana Hadid: The media has represented Palestinians as marginalised, as terrorists, as people to be feared. And we see that and whether or not it registers to you, there's a soft power to that, that has changed the way that people have seen or believed that Palestinians are humans.

And we aren't trying to re-humanise Palestinians. We are trying to show Palestinian humanity that has always existed. From the beginning of Palestinians.

TRT World: Your first project was Walled Off, it was a documentary directed by Vin Arfuso and produced by your brother Anwar Hadid. Why was that such an important first?

Alana Hadid: Walled Off was so important to be one of our first releases, we are doing distribution, I think it also speaks to why we've been doing so much distribution, because there have been so many films that have been out in the world that have been buried.

So many Palestinians stories that have already been told by amazing filmmakers that no one has seen. And so we wanted to make sure that those films were seen first and Walled Off was an important one, because not only was it made by a Palestinian American, but all of the people in that film are Palestinian and supporters of Palestine from all over the world.

It's one of the most digestible documentaries I think that's ever been made on Palestine. It is Gen Z forward, and it is so easy to watch and so amazing and articulate and eloquent on the occupation and the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

TRT World: Can you give us a sense of the kind of reactions after creating this project?

Alana Hadid: I think that we didn't really know what people were going to say. Our expectation was that we were going to have some support, obviously, from the Palestinian community, and that people were going to be open to it, and then they're wanting to help.

But their reaction was huge. You know, huge. I think that this is not just about talking to Palestinians. I'm hearing constantly from other marginalised communities that are just excited to see a production house that is focused on marginalised communities and silenced voices.

And so this has been monumental. I think our first video got like seven million views. And we were not expecting that - we were excited when we got to 100,000. We were like, "woohoo," and you know, at seven million we were like, "Oh, there really are people who've been waiting for this their entire lives."

TRT World: What kind of projects do you have coming up? And what do you hope to achieve with some of those projects?

Alana Hadid: We have so many projects in the works. Palestinian film distribution is kind of our first step in the projects. We want to make sure that those films that haven't been seen are seen. And then secondly, we are in production with a lot of amazing films, I can't talk about them because we are in production.

And I know that's really sad, but I think that everyone is going to be excited. Obviously, our goal is to be Oscar-worthy, but what's important is that we're representing and that our community feels heard and seen, and that's what our first and foremost kind of pillar is.