Hundreds of pro-Palestine Jewish demonstrators have protested inside the US Capitol in the capital, Washington DC, to demand an end to Israel's carnage in besieged Gaza.

Protesters chanted on Tuesday, "Let Gaza live", "Free Palestine", "Not in our name", and "Stop genocide."

They also demanded an arms embargo on Israel and an end to the military aid to Tel Aviv.

Estimates suggest that around 500 people participated in the sit-in, with some of them being taken into custody afterwards.

"Demonstrations are not allowed inside the Congressional buildings. We told the people, who legally entered, to stop or they would be arrested. They did not stop, so we are arresting them," police wrote on X.

It was not the first time Jewish people protested in solidarity with Palestinians. Many Jewish demonstrators have been present at pro-Palestine protests that rocked the US since the start of Israel's carnage in the blockaded enclave.

Jewish organisations namely Voice for Peace — which organised this particular sit-in — have organised numerous protests across the US.