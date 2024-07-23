WORLD
Jewish protesters stage sit-in at US Capitol, demand Gaza ceasefire
Protesters call for an end to Gaza genocide and an arms embargo on Israel ahead of Netanyahu's Congress speech.
Protesters in support of Palestinians gather on Capitol Hill / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
July 23, 2024

Hundreds of pro-Palestine Jewish demonstrators have protested inside the US Capitol in the capital, Washington DC, to demand an end to Israel's carnage in besieged Gaza.

Protesters chanted on Tuesday, "Let Gaza live", "Free Palestine", "Not in our name", and "Stop genocide."

They also demanded an arms embargo on Israel and an end to the military aid to Tel Aviv.

Estimates suggest that around 500 people participated in the sit-in, with some of them being taken into custody afterwards.

"Demonstrations are not allowed inside the Congressional buildings. We told the people, who legally entered, to stop or they would be arrested. They did not stop, so we are arresting them," police wrote on X.

It was not the first time Jewish people protested in solidarity with Palestinians. Many Jewish demonstrators have been present at pro-Palestine protests that rocked the US since the start of Israel's carnage in the blockaded enclave.

Jewish organisations namely Voice for Peace — which organised this particular sit-in — have organised numerous protests across the US.

Netanyahu's speech

Netanyahu arrived in Washington, DC, on Monday, where he faced demonstrations outside his hotel.

The Israeli PM is set to meet separately with US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Netanyahu is under intense pressure both internationally and domestically due to the civilian casualties in Gaza resulting from Tel Aviv's military actions.

In Israel, he is confronted with protests blaming him for the events of October 7 and calling for his resignation, as well as demands for negotiations with Hamas to secure the release of captives.

Israel's war in Gaza has resulted in over 39,000 Palestinian deaths, the majority of whom are women and children.

SOURCE:TRT World
