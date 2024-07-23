Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said, a sign the two men are looking to ease tensions between them.

"At the request of Bibi Netanyahu, we have switched this meeting to Friday, July 26th at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida!" the former US President said in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, using Netanyahu's nickname.

He initially posted that the meeting would be Wednesday, then said Thursday before settling on Friday.

"Looking forward to welcoming Bibi Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida," he said.

Netanyahu requested an in-person meeting with Trump during his visit to Washington this week, Politico said, on Monday.

In a speech on Wednesday, Netanyahu will seek the renewed support of Congress for Israel's ongoing war in the Palestinian enclave.

This week, he will also meet President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who entered the 2024 presidential race after Biden pulled out on Sunday.

The Israeli PM appears to be hedging his bets about the November US election.