In a dramatic turn of events, the US Secret Service has thrown a major wrench into former US president Donald Trump's campaign plans following a harrowing assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.

According to the Washington Post, which first broke the news on Tuesday, the Secret Service has asked Trump's team to stop large outdoor rallies and events, reflecting concerns over the former president’s safety.

The assassination attempt, a shocking event that rattled both the political and security communities, has prompted the Secret Service to re-evaluate the risks associated with Trump's public appearances.

High-level discussions between Secret Service officials and Trump's campaign advisers have led to this critical recommendation, underscoring the gravity of the security threat that Trump now faces.

Indoor rallies

In response to the new directive, Trump’s campaign is now scouting for alternative venues, focusing on large indoor spaces like basketball arenas for future events, according to the Post.

These venues often come with a higher price tag. The shift from outdoor to indoor rallies marks a significant change in strategy, driven by a need to ensure greater security and control.

Despite these adjustments, the campaign's emphasis on large, energetic crowds remains unchanged.