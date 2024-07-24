Wednesday, July 24, 2024

1905 GMT— Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for a demilitarised post-war Gaza, laying out his aim for the narrow coastal Palestinian territory devastated by its nine months of the war.

"Following our victory, with the help of regional partners, the demilitarisation and deradicalisation of Gaza can also lead to a future of security, prosperity and peace. That's my vision for Gaza," Netanyahu told lawmakers during his speech at the US Congress.

1748 GMT — 129 Palestinians killed in Israeli onslaught in Khan Younis, authorities say

At least 129 Palestinians have been killed and over 416 others injured in an Israeli ongoing military assault in Khan Younis in southern Gaza since Monday, local authorities said.

The Israeli army launched a surprise attack on the city’s eastern neighbourhoods after issuing orders for residents to immediately evacuate their homes.

The area was previously designated by the Israeli army as a “safe zone” for displaced Palestinians amid Tel Aviv’s ongoing offensive in Gaza.

Palestinian government media office in the enclave said 44 Palestinians are still unaccounted for following the Israeli attack. The media office said it has received around 1,350 calls for help from families trapped by the Israeli army in eastern Khan Younis.

According to the statement, some 237 houses were bombed in the area.

1742 GMT — Israeli negotiating team postpones visit to Qatar for truce talks: Media

An Israeli negotiation team has postponed a scheduled visit to Qatar till next week for talks on a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal with Hamas, Israeli media reported.

Israel's Channel 12, citing an unnamed well-placed source, said the visit was postponed to await the outcome of a scheduled meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden in Washington.

"During their meeting, Netanyahu and Biden will discuss the framework of the deal and how to proceed with it. Therefore, the Israeli team will head to Qatar after their meeting," the source said.

1705 GMT — Thousands protest near US Capitol ahead of Netanyahu speech

Thousands of protesters opposed to Israel's war in Gaza, some carrying Palestinian flags, gathered near the US Capitol ahead of a speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to members of Congress.

A stage decked with banners included one declaring the Israeli leader a "Wanted War Criminal" in reference to an arrest warrant sought by International Criminal Court prosecutors. Netanyahu vehemently denies war crimes allegations.

Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon took to the stage and condemned the death toll. "No one is free until everyone is free," Sarandon said.

Nearby, demonstrators placed nearly 30 human-size cardboard coffins wrapped in Palestinian flags in memory of those killed in the war in Gaza. Traffic was barred from several roads near the Capitol.

1650 GMT — Top Qatari, US diplomats discuss mediation efforts for Gaza ceasefire

The top diplomats of Qatar and the US held talks over the phone to discuss mediation efforts to end Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza.

Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani received a phone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during which they explored strategic ties between the two countries and ways to develop them, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

An Israeli negotiating team is set to travel to Qatar to pursue indirect talks with Hamas to reach a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal.

1619 GMT —Hamas calls Israeli attacks in Khan Younis 'ethnic cleansing'

Hamas has called Israeli attacks on civilians and residential buildings in Khan Younis in southern Gaza "ethnic cleansing."

For the third consecutive day, the Israeli army continued its brutal attacks in Khan Younis amid artillery shelling, gunfire, and the demolition of residential buildings.

The army launched a surprise attack in the city after issuing immediate evacuation orders for residents in its eastern neighbourhoods, which were previously designated by Tel Aviv as a "safe zone" for displaced civilians.

At least 89 Palestinians have since been killed and over 300 others injured in the ongoing Israeli offensive in the city, according to local authorities.

"Israel’s continued systematic destruction of residential neighbourhoods in Khan Younis, deliberate and direct shooting at civilians, and indiscriminate shelling of residential areas is a continuation of genocide and ethnic cleansing" in Gaza, Hamas said in a statement.

"The occupation is destroying what remains of the landmarks of life in full view of a world incapable of taking deterrent steps," it added.

1605 GMT — Security tightened ahead of Israeli premier's address to US Congress

Security has been tightened in Washington ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to Congress.

Much of the Capitol area is closed to the public, as thousands of demonstrators are expected to protest Netanyahu’s speech. A significantly larger police presence is visible and road closures began early in the morning.

Hundreds of protesters gathered on Tuesday in the Cannon Rotunda inside the Capitol building to chant and demonstrate against Netanyahu’s policies in Gaza.

1526 GMT — Nearly 40 US lawmakers expected to boycott Netanyahu's address to Congress

Nearly 40 United States lawmakers are expected to boycott an address to Congress by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu's speech to a joint session of Congress is in response to an invitation extended by House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has been a vocal critic of Israeli attacks on Gaza, said, “Netanyahu should not be welcomed into the US Congress.

"On the contrary, his policies in Gaza and the West Bank and his refusal to support a two-state solution should be roundly condemned," he said. "As I stated last month, I will not be attending his address."

Other senators, all Democrats, include Patty Murray, Elizabeth Warren, Chris Van Hollen, Brian Schatz, Jeff Merkley, Dick Durbin, Tim Kaine and Peter Welch.

Van Hollen said last week that it was a "big mistake" to invite Netanyahu to Congress and he would not attend.

1417 GMT — Hezbollah releases drone footage of key airbase in northern Israel

Lebanese group Hezbollah released detailed drone footage of an Israeli military airbase in northern Haifa.

The footage broadcast by Hezbollah's Telegram channel showed Israel’s Ramat David airbase, with the Lebanese group describing it as "the most important airbases" in Israel and the "only military airbase in the north."

The video shows aerial scanning of the airbase headquarters, Iron Dome platforms, a communications dome and other sites at the base.

Hezbollah said the airbase includes fighter jets, combat helicopters, transport and rescue helicopters, maritime reconnaissance helicopters, and offensive electronic warfare systems.

1415 GMT — Germany vows arms to Israel as Tel Aviv continues Gaza attacks

Germany has announced that it will continue to send weapons to Israel, which has been carrying out intensive air strikes and ground attacks in Gaza, killing over 39,000 Palestinians since Oct. 7.

"We have delivered weapons to Israel and we have not made a decision to stop doing so," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a news conference in Berlin.

"We have not decided not to supply weapons. So we will (deliver) and we have (delivered to Israel)," the German leader added.

Germany is the second-largest weapons exporter to Israel in terms of major conventional weapons, accounting for more than 25 percent of imports between 2019 and 2023.

Berlin has mainly supplied Israel with submarines, warships, vehicle and aircraft engines, and torpedoes, often covering a third of the cost as military aid, according to data from Workers in Palestine.

Germany had already approved $352 million worth of arms exports to Israel before Oct. 7, and continued to grant licenses for military equipment like training ammunition, Berlin-based Forensis reported.

1359 GMT — Nine arrests during London protest against Israel arms exports

British police arrested nine people during a protest against arms exports to Israel that briefly blocked the street outside the foreign ministry, highlighting pressure on the new Labour government over its stance on the Gaza war.

Pro-Palestinian protesters in Britain have been campaigning for a government ban on arms sales to Israel following its offensive on Gaza in response to the Oct. 7 attack.

Last week new Foreign Minister David Lammy, who has said he wants a balanced position on Israel and Gaza, said a blanket ban on arms exports to Israel would not be right, but he would follow a quasi-judicial process in assessing whether sales of offensive weapons that could be used in Gaza could proceed.

1305 GMT — Pakistan urges OIC to initiate 'unified strategy' against Israel

Pakistan urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to initiate a "unified strategy" against Israel to protect Palestinians.

A federal Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the capital Islamabad, passed a unanimous resolution, strongly condemning Israeli atrocities and the killing of innocent the Palestinian people.

Islamabad "urges the OIC to initiate renewed efforts, united action and consider the preparation of a unified strategy against Israel," read the resolution passed by the Cabinet.

The South Asian nation reaffirmed its "support" for the Palestinian people and urged the international community to take practical steps and impose sanctions on Israel to stop it from killing Palestinian people.

"Civilians, hospitals, schools, the United Nations workers, media offices and journalists are not safe from the indiscriminate campaign of Israeli bombs, bullets and massacres," it said, noting that mere condemnation was not enough, world needs to take practical actions."

1300 GMT — South Africa welcomes Palestinian groups' unity deal

South Africa welcomed the declaration of unity between various Palestinian groups, as well as their decision in Beijing to form an interim national unity reconciliation government under the auspices of the Palestinian Liberation Organization.

On Tuesday, 14 Palestinian groups, including Hamas and Fatah signed an agreement brokered by China to reconcile and unite.

“Palestinian unity has the capacity to bring Palestinians closer to achieving the core objectives of the Palestinian cause: self-determination, freedom, justice, peace and the establishment of an independent, sovereign and prosperous Palestinian state,” the South African Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement said the Palestinian people could effectively confront the challenges of occupation and oppression by working together to realise their national aspirations.

1219 GMT — Norway joins EU to sanction extremist Israeli settlers, bodies

The Norwegian government has joined the European Union (EU) in imposing sanctions against extremist illegal Israeli settlers in Palestinian territory and the occupied West Bank, including freezing their financial assets and restricting their travel to the country.

The announcement came after the EU decided on July 15 to impose sanctions against five Israeli individuals and three organizations for their involvement in serious human rights violations against Palestinians in the West Bank, in addition to existing sanctions.

The illegal Israeli settlers and organisations are also accused of obstructing humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

The financial funds of illegal Israeli extremist settlers will be frozen, and their movements will be restricted, while the organisations' funds will also be frozen. The EU implemented similar measures in April, and the Nordic countries followed suit.

"The Israeli settlements on occupied land are illegal. The organisations and individuals who are now listed are behind serious human rights abuses against Palestinians, but unfortunately, settlers are rarely prosecuted by the Israeli authorities.

"Violent crime must always have consequences, and we are now introducing sanctions against extremist settlers," Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said in a statement.