France's left-wing alliance has decided on a name to propose as the new prime minister following snap parliamentary elections.

The New Popular Front (NFP), which is expected to get the most seats in the National Assembly according to recent election results, decided to propose Lucie Castets, 37, an economist and civil servant working for the Paris city government, for the position, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The alliance praised Castets’ expertise in fighting tax evasion and financial crime and her stance against President Emmanuel Macron’s much-contested pension reform which raised the retirement age to 64 in 2023 despite months of mass protests.

Divisions within left-wing bloc

The NFP struggled for weeks to come up with a solid name to propose to Macron as prime minister, resulting in severe divisions within the left-wing bloc after the second round of snap legislative polls on July 7.

Despite the effort, Macron said in an interview late on Tuesday that a new government would not be formed until mid-August, as the country would be preoccupied with the Olympics.

Macron last week accepted Prime Minister Gabriel Attal’s resignation following the election results, after initially rejecting it on July 8.

Attal will continue dealing with the government’s affairs until a new government is formed.