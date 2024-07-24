US Senator Bob Menendez has submitted his resignation in the aftermath of his conviction on corruption charges including bribery and acting as an agent for a foreign government, bowing to pressure from fellow Democrats to give up the job.

"I will be resigning from my office as the United States Senator from New Jersey, effective on the close of business on Aug. 20, 2024," Menendez's letter, which was seen by Reuters on Tuesday, said.

"While I fully intend to appeal the jury's verdict, all the way and including to the Supreme Court, I do not want the Senate to be involved in a lengthy process that will detract from its important work," the letter added.

Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will appoint a replacement for Menendez, who has represented New Jersey in the Senate since 2006 and served as chairman of the influential Foreign Relations Committee before giving up that post after being charged last year.

Murphy said in a statement he had received the letter but did not provide details on when he would finalise a decision for naming Menendez's temporary replacement. A spokesperson for Murphy did not reply to a request for details about the timing of the decision.

Menendez, 70, was found guilty on July 16 by a jury in Manhattan federal court on all 16 criminal counts he faced — also including obstruction of justice, wire fraud and extortion — after a nine-week trial. Two co-defendants also were convicted.

A message referring to the letter was read aloud on the Senate floor on Tuesday afternoon.

Cash, gold bars, cars

The case centred on what prosecutors called bribery schemes in which the senator and his wife Nadine Menendez accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, gold bars and car and mortgage payments from three businessmen.