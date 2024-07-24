UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric expressed concern over the worsening food situation in Sudan.

"Almost 26 million men, women and children are acutely hungry – to give you an example, that is equivalent to the entire population of Australia,” Dujarric told reporters on Tuesday.

"Of those 26 million, 750,000 people are just one step away from famine – which translates as IPC (Integrated Food Security) phase (classification) 5 for us.”

People in Sudan are facing a "worst-case scenario," he added.

Sudan has been mired by fighting between the army, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al Burhan, who is the head of the ruling Sovereign Council, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.