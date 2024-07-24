Sri Lanka's central bank has cut benchmark interest rates, marking the first reduction since finalising debt restructure plans with its international creditors.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka said on Wednesday it was trimming both lending and deposit rates by 25 basis points to continue easing monetary policy in a benign inflation environment.

Inflation in June moderated to 1.7 percent compared with a peak of nearly 70 percent in September 2022 at the height of the country's unprecedented foreign exchange crisis.

"The monetary board (of the central bank) underscored the need to signal its desire to continue eased monetary conditions to sustain the revival of economic activity," the bank said in a statement.

Related As economy looks up, can Sri Lanka revive its social welfare programme?

Repayment deal