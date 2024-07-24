Relentless rain has drenched the northern Philippines, triggering floods in Manila and landslides in mountainous regions as Typhoon Gaemi intensified the seasonal monsoon.

In the densely populated capital, rescuers were deployed across the city to help evacuate people from low-lying homes after downpours on Wednesday turned streets into rivers, trapping vehicles.

People clutched flimsy umbrellas as they waded through thigh-deep murky water or moved around in small boats and shopping trolleys.

"The disturbance it caused is great. The waters reached the second floor of our house," Nora Clet, a homemaker, said.

Restaurant employee Rex Morano said he wasn't able to work due to the "very high" floodwaters.

A state of calamity was declared for Manila, unlocking funds for relief efforts, after the state weather forecaster warned of "serious flooding" in some areas.

Government offices were shut, classes were suspended, at least 80 domestic and international flights were cancelled, and tens of thousands of customers lost power because of the weather.

Some shopping malls offered temporary shelter to people affected.

"Many areas are flooded so we have rescuers deployed all over the city. There is an overwhelming number of people asking for help," Peachy de Leon, a disaster official in suburban Manila, said.

"We were told last night the rain will not hit us, then the rain suddenly poured so we were quite shocked. There is an ongoing search and rescue now."