Israel’s flagbearer at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Peter Paltchik, was found to have signed bombs targeting civilians in Gaza.

Referring to the bunch of Israeli bombs that hit Gaza since October last year, judoka Paltchik, 32, said in a social media post, “From me to you with pleasure.”

Ukrainian-born Israeli athlete Paltchik, along with Andi Murez, are the flag bearers of Israeli contingent at Paris 2024.

Paltchik is also a former European champion at Prague 2020, and an Olympic bronze medalist at Tokyo 2020, which was held in the 2021 summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2021, he was ranked world No. 1 in men’s judo.