Türkiye monitors all steps of Greece and intervenes in case of need, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking at a parliamentary group meeting in Ankara on Wednesday, Erdogan said Türkiye will continue protecting the Turkish minority in Western Thrace.

"We aim to improve our friendship with all countries and increase the number of our friends," he added.

Regarding Moody's upgrade of Türkiye's rating on Friday, Erdogan said it was an 11-year belated step as Türkiye has much higher economic capacity.

Moody's announced on Friday it upgraded Türkiye's long-term foreign- and domestic-currency issuer and foreign-currency senior unsecured ratings to B1 from B3.

The global rating agency said the outlook remains positive.