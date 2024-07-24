As Israel continues to pummel Palestinians in its genocidal war on Gaza, the possibility of an Israeli military offensive into southern Lebanon and thus opening a new front has become a topic of discussion in international media.

If this scenario – which the United Nations has warned could lead to “a catastrophe beyond imagination” – materialises, the question of whether the Lebanese Hezbollah's military capabilities can withstand Israel’s military prowess becomes of paramount importance.

However, dissecting the potential outcomes of a possible war in the region is challenging without first addressing the extent of Hezbollah's military strength and examining past experiences.

Blast from the past

One of the most significant conflicts between Hezbollah and Israel was the 33-Day War of 2006, known as the ‘Second Lebanon War’.

This war marked a pivotal turning point in Lebanese-Israeli relations and still serves as a crucial historical marker for current and potential future developments.

This extensive war – initiated by Tel Aviv in response to the kidnapping of two Israeli soldiers by Hezbollah – involved 40,000 Israeli troops, while the Israeli Air Force conducted an average of 270 combat flights per day.

As a result of these Israeli air strikes, 15,000 homes were completely destroyed. Additionally, 31 significant sites—including airports, commercial ports, hydroelectric power plants, and oil refineries—along with 80 bridges, were demolished.

The strikes resulted in the deaths of nearly 1,200 Lebanese civilians and at least 180 militants of Hezbollah. In retaliation, Hezbollah fired an estimated 4,000 missiles into Israel, resulting in 165 Israeli fatalities.

During the 33-day Israeli offensive on Lebanon, several key sites were repeatedly targeted, including Hezbollah's headquarters and central office in southern Beirut, the offices and residences of Hezbollah leaders, the main building of Al Manar television, Al Nour radio station, and the fuel depots and main terminal of Rafik Hariri Airport.

On the night of July 13, in a carefully planned intelligence operation, the Israeli Air Force targeted a storage facility containing 59 Fajr missiles, 59 Zelzal 2 missiles, and hundreds of smaller missiles.

Mossad later disclosed that this operation was the culmination of six years of planning and intelligence gathering that reportedly destroyed approximately two-thirds of Hezbollah's missile capacity.

Compared to previous conflicts, the 33-Day War was far more intense.

For instance, the Israeli Air Force conducted 11,879 combat flights in 2006, far exceeding the 1,123 combat flights in the 1973 Arab-Israeli War.

Additionally, the Israeli army carried out 170,000 artillery strikes on various targets, doubling the number from 1973. The Israeli Navy, actively engaged in the conflict, carried out 2,500 attacks on coastal targets.

In essence, Israel launched a massive, all-out, multi-pronged offensive aimed at eradicating Hezbollah.

And therein lies the catch.

Despite the devastating blows and enormous damage sustained by Hezbollah and Lebanon, the entity and the country emerged even stronger. It can be argued that today, Hezbollah possesses a stronger military capacity than ever before.

Hezbollah’s military strength

Hezbollah, headquartered in Beirut, is a Lebanese Shia group with close ties to Iran. According to a study published by The New York Times on November 27, 2017, the organisation's maximum militant mobilisation capacity is estimated at 50,000.