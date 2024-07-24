TÜRKİYE
Türkiye-Sudan business summit kicks off in Istanbul
We welcome Turkish investors "to contribute to the development of Sudan," says Ehlam Mahdi Sabeel, Sudanese minister of investment and international cooperation.
Praising the close and brotherly relations between the two countries, Turkish Deputy Trade Minister Ozgur Volkan Agar expressed that Türkiye is very happy with the great transformation Sudan is going through. / Photo: AA / AA
July 24, 2024

The inaugural Türkiye-Sudan Business Forum and Logistics-Economy-Investment Expo has kicked off in Istanbul, bringing together the two countries' official and business circles.

"We aim to develop trade and investment relations. We are here to overcome the existing obstacles between Türkiye and Sudan and bring solutions," said Ehlam Mahdi Sabeel, Sudan's minister of investment and international cooperation, as she addressed the summit on Wednesday.

"We welcome every investor coming from Türkiye to contribute to the development of Sudan, we know that many companies in Türkiye are doing business in Sudan and we have provided all kinds of investment environment," she noted.

Ozgur Volkan Agar, the Turkish deputy trade minister, also said bilateral relations between the two countries will be improved thanks to sectoral cooperation as part of the event.

He expressed that participation in international fairs, trade delegations, bilateral agreements and other promotional activities are important in terms of increasing commercial and economic cooperation

Increasing role in international trade

Pointing out that Türkiye attaches special importance to the African continent, Agar said: "Sudan has become one of the rising markets of Africa with its rich resources and strategic position with its remarkable progress in social, economic and political fields."

Praising the close and brotherly relations between the two countries, he added that Türkiye is very happy with the great transformation Sudan is going through.

"I would like to state that with its increasing role in international trade, Sudan is becoming a more attractive trade partner for our country's exports with its regional cooperation and economic potential," he stressed.

