TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish intel neutralises PKK/KCK ringleader, and two others in Iraq
Omer Firat, codenamed Tolhildan, is neutralised alongside Iranian nationals Irfan Zendi and Hidayet Resuli.
Turkish intel neutralises PKK/KCK ringleader, and two others in Iraq
Zendi (L), Resuli (M), and Firat (R) were spotted in Sulaymaniyah. / Photo: AA / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
July 24, 2024

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has neutralised the PKK/KCK terror group's so-called "Sulaymaniyah official" in an operation in neighbouring northern Iraq.

Omer Firat, codenamed Tolhildan, was neutralised by an air operation carried out by MIT, security sources reported on Wednesday.

Intelligence determined that Firat was in Sulaymaniyah along with Iranian nationals Irfan Zendi, codenamed "Raman Renas", and Hidayet Resuli, codenamed "Cengaver Mikayil".

Security sources stated that as a result of operations by the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq, PKK/KCK members had retreated to Sulaymaniyah, which the terror group considered a safe zone.

RECOMMENDED

The countryside of Sulaymaniyah can no longer be considered a safe zone for the terrorist group, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the Turkish National Defense Ministry reported on X that their security forces neutralised three PKK/YPG terrorists in the Euphrates Shield operation zone.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children