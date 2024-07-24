With US President Joe Biden now out of the race for a second term as president, attention turns to his vice president, Kamala Harris, for whom Biden has offered his full support.

Within 30 hours of Biden's announcement, 186 Democratic House members, 43 senators and 23 governors had endorsed Harris, who quickly gained enough delegates to become the official Democratic nominee during the upcoming Democratic National Convention.

The vice president's campaign also made history, shattering fundraising records by raising more than $100 million in 48 hours (of which $81 million was raised in the 24 hours after Biden's announcement).

With excitement growing over the renewed energy the Harris nomination has injected into the Democratic party and its voter base, there has been concern that former president Donald Trump's campaign and his supporters would use Harris's race and gender against her.

However, despite Harris facing an uphill battle in some ways as the first Black, South Asian female presidential nominee, she is almost 20 years younger than Trump. The spotlight that was once on Biden over his age is now glaring over the oldest person to run for the presidency.

Harris's choice of vice president on her ticket will also undoubtedly impact Democrat's chances of winning in November, with some arguing that a white male candidate would offset the inevitable impact of racism and sexism on her candidacy.

Gaza policy

In addition to age, Biden's campaign was also jeopardised by his Gaza policy. More than half a million voters chose to vote uncommitted or left the top of their ballots blank during the Democratic primary to express dissatisfaction with his approach to Israel's war following the October 7 attacks.

Israel's response is now under investigation in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide.

Biden's stance on Gaza was especially expected to hurt him in Michigan, a swing state that has the largest Arab and Muslim American populations in the US.

Voters on both sides of the political divide have castigated Biden for his approach. Many reject unconditional US support for Israel, particularly Arab American, Black and young voters. However, others have also complained he is not doing enough to support it.

In contrast, Harris is seen as being more empathetic to the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza while also calling for the immediate release of hostages.

In a speech in Selma, Alabama on March 4 to commemorate the 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, Harris began by addressing what she described as "the humanitarian crisis" in Gaza, stating that "our common humanity compels us to act."