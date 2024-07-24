As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gets set to address a joint meeting of Congress in Washington this week, he insists that the goal of his speech is to "present the truth" about a genocide that has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians.

But he should not be expecting a warm welcome.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protestors have already descended on Washington to hold a "day of rage" over Israel's war on Gaza. According to Ahmad Abuznaid, executive director of the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights and chief organiser, the protests will "make the statement that war criminals like Netanyahu are not welcome" in the country.

The source of protesters' anger is justified: Netanyahu has overseen a nine-month onslaught that's killed scores of Palestinians, exposed US complicity in the genocide, and rendered him guilty of numerous war crimes.

Voters aren't the only ones who are fed up.

Dozens of federal lawmakers are also expected to skip Netanyahu's address. All this is happening as Israel proceeds with a new ground assault on Gaza's Khan Younis.

As the Israeli premier looks to appeal to three competing constituencies – US President Joe Biden's administration, Netanyahu's own far-right coalition allies, and a Donald Trump-dominated Republican party – there's a strong chance that his balancing act may come apart.

The ceasefire question

Expect a clash of priorities between the Biden administration and Netanyahu on Gaza. Though US support for Israel remains ironclad, Biden is under growing pressure to land a ceasefire deal and bolster his legacy his term ends. Netanyahu has resisted ceasefire prospects so far, and his address to Congress won't change much.

After all, the Israeli premier is yet to commit to troop withdrawal from Gaza as part of a first-phase ceasefire agreement backed by Washington.

This is important because the Biden administration and other ceasefire mediators are keen on extending these troop withdrawal guarantees to Hamas and secure movement on hostage release.

But Netanyahu has limited incentive to offer his endorsement. Doing so would risk losing support from far-right government allies back home, who want further aggression and a tougher public stance against Gaza. All signs point to an eventual trade-off.

Moreover, Netanyahu said that his Congress speech is aimed at boosting bipartisan support for Israel's continued war on Gaza. But an increasingly split Congress tells a different story.

Dozens of Democrats will be absent from Netanyahu's speech, leaving mostly Republicans to rally behind him. Netanyahu has himself to blame for this widening disconnect, given repeated clashes with Biden over a mounting death toll in Gaza, resistance to ceasefire, and push for ground offensives.